Atarione of the world’s most iconic interactive and consumer entertainment brands, is proud to announce Berzerk: Rechargedthe latest addition to the series of titles for nostalgic Atari Recharged. The game was developed by Sneakybox and published by Atari. Find the announcement trailer below. For more information, visit the official website.

Considered one of the cornerstones of the golden era of 80s gaming, the original Berzerk was a multi-directional top-down shooter, which saw players fighting armies of robots inside an endless labyrinth with electrified boundaries. Berzerk’s strong point is undoubtedly Evil Ottoa character who presents himself as a bouncing smiley that hunts players relentlessly. Unlike villains of the time, such as Inky, Blink and Clyde, Evil Otto doesn’t run away, he can cross the walls of the scenarios and is indestructible. Now Otto is back, and he brings with him updated graphics, Precise twin-stick controls and a brand-new soundtrackproduced by the famous compositrice Megan McDuffee. Below is an overview:

In Berzerk: Recharged, players will have to fight inside a deadly labyrinth full of menacing and noisy robots, with only one goal in the processors: eliminate it. Longtime fans remember Berzerk as one of the first arcade titles to employ text-to-speech, and Berzerk: Recharged retains this feature. The robots that chase the players play a sinister and irreverent monologue through their operating system, so you will have to resist “kill the humanoid” and the provocative “Chicken, fight like a robot!”, all while fighting for survival .

Berzerk: Recharged will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Atari VCS before the end of the year. Continue to follow us for more information.