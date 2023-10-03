Great news! We will be able to see a new anime with the ultra-violent adventures of Berserk.

The world of Berserk is experiencing a renaissance of interest thanks to the continuation of the manga by writer Kouji Mori and the team of artists at Studio Gaga. The new arc, known as the “Eastern Exile Arc,” has generated excitement among fans by exploring the adventures of Guts and his group on the high seas after leaving Elfhelm behind. While fans of the series eagerly await more news about possible anime projects, one studio has taken the initiative to bring the story to the screen.

The latest manga-to-anime adaptation came in the form of Berserk: Memorial Edition, which collected material from the trilogy of films recapping the Golden Age Arc and added some new scenes. Although there have been several animated adaptations over the years, there is still a lot of material from the dark and epic saga that has not made it to the screen and could lead to multiple seasons in the future.

The new project is very exciting.

Studio Eclypse has announced its project titled Berserk: The Black Swordsman, which aims to create a 2D adaptation of the parts of Berserk’s story that have not yet been adequately explored in the world of anime. This project aims to fill those narrative gaps and offer fans a more complete experience.

Although the studio has not provided an exact release date, they have shared their determination to bring Berserk to life through an adaptation that promises to be faithful to the original source. In the studio’s words: “Collaborating with incredible artists, our goal is to create a proper 2D adaptation of stories that have been neglected in this medium, starting from the beginning.”

Berserk

The Berserk manga series has experienced a new stage under the leadership of Kouji Mori, who, together with the creative team at Studio Gaga, has made the difficult decision to continue the story after the death of the original creator, Kentaro Miura. Although Miura’s absence is palpable, the team is committed to bringing this dark and legendary series to a proper close as a tribute to its creator’s legacy.

