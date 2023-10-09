Berserk lives on in the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Kentaro Miura’s work had a big break in its publication when the mangaka passed away a few years ago. However, the legacy of history has been placed in the hands of his great friend Koji Mori, who is currently in charge of expressing Miura’s intentions.

The work and legacy of one of the most important mangakas in history continues to garner great expectation, and in fact Studio Eclypse wanted to throw itself headlong into a project to adapt the story of Guts to 2D anime. However, there are many who are still waiting. Looking forward to the continuation of future chapters of the manga.

Chapter 375 of the manga would already be complete. It will soon be published in Young Animal magazine, probably in mid-October. Koji Mori has had an essential role in the preparation of this chapter of the manga thanks to Miura’s notes. The 43rd volume of the Berserk manga will be released in 2024.

You can read the original information in this official post in “X”.

