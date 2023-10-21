Berserk is one of the most important works in the world of manga. But the scope of Kentaro Miura’s work has been such over the decades, that its extension has covered different areas. Starting in the artistic field and ending with digital entertainment. The story of quintessential dark fantasywhich stars Guts, has unraveled the minds of more than one, and inspired the creations of great projects that today are illustrious and important names in the video game market.

In this article we will review the work and legacy of Kentaro Miura, his work Berserkand the impact that this dark and unique epic has had on the creation of video games, various stories, and the fantasy universe in general. Do you dare to follow us on this path?

The legacy of Miura and Berserk

Kentaro Miura is one of the most respected mangakas in the manga industry. design, manga and video games in general. He was a professional who was very devoted to his work and who knew how to perfectly capture the essence of a dark story, wrapped in a veil of mystery, overcoming and ups and downs. The plot of Berserk today is incomplete and continues to be published thanks to the work of Kouji Mori, who was a close friend of Miura when he was alive.

Kentaro’s legacy is quite extensive, and has marked an era in the design industry and also as a professional and above all, as a person. In our exclusive article on Kentaro Miura’s legacy you will learn much more about the depth of his life, his first steps and the legacy that he has marked for generations. An indelible legacy that continues to give much to talk about today.

The impact of the work on Kouji Mori and succession

Kouji Mori is the main figure on which Berserk currently stands. Well, it is thanks to his work, Kentaro’s words and the current publication of Berserk, that the mangaka’s work continues to be present and updated. With great prospects for growth and continuing to captivate millions of readers and fans around the world. Mori is currently the successor of Kentaro Miura, delegated by him before his death. The impact of Berserk on Mori has been such that he has wanted to continue the writings and story of his friend years after his death.

A noble cause, which has made Berserk still very topical and able to continue developing its story, one that has remained unfinished right now. You can take a look at our entry about the new chapters of the manga and Mori’s presence in these new episodes.

Berserk today and for the future

Berserk is currently a project that is published quite randomly, without having a continuous roadmap like other works have. Right now, Miura’s work has spread to more areas. Both in anime and in video games, but there is a project, led by Studio Eclypse, that aims to narrate the adventures of Guts from a more traditional anime point of view, close to 2D and completely dispensing with any form of CGI, on the contrary. of what happened with the last anime in the saga.

He future of Berserk paints quite brightly, unlike the darkness that populates the pages and covers of Miura. A story of revenge, violence, blood and darkness that will conquer you, and that continues to forge its path even today.

We leave you two Appetizer interesting so you can take a look:

The impact of the work on video games

Berserk has had a brief but intense journey as its own brand within the world of video games. However, it has been the cornerstone for many designers and developers when creating their own games., or soaking up knowledge and creatures from the dark fantasy world that Kentaro Miura created years ago. The most popular example of all will be that of From Software. Creators of games such as the Demon Souls saga, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, Elden Ring and others.

Furthermore, Miura’s influence over the years in games with Japanese studios is unquestionable. Some studies that were inspired by Miura son:

Square Enix – Final Fantasy

Capcom – Devil May Cry 3; Dragon’s Dogma

From Software – Dark Souls

Yoko Taro – NieR and Drakengard

From Software the great inspired

Everyone who has played Dark Souls will know the great attachment that the studio has always had. for Miura’s work over decades. World designs, iconography, character design, setting and much more. Miyazaki’s love for Berserk can be seen in all From Software games but especially in the Dark Souls saga. Both in music and in the great palaces, the arid wastelands and the dark armor of many enemies.

Without Berserk perhaps we would not have had the same Dark Souls, which makes Kentaro’s departure be even sadder. We have nothing left but to love and honor his work, just as millions have done over the years. Would you have liked to see more in this special article about the author and his impact on video games?