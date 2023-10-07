Berserk will have a new anime created by fans.

Berserk will have a new anime in 2D format created by fans that will serve to enhance the story created by Kentaro Miura.

The Berserk manga has had a long-awaited return after a long time of uncertainty and waiting, fans were rewarded with a very interesting new chapter that will provide further context to the great story he created Kentaro Miura and that your friend, Kouji Mori has taken up to conclude this acclaimed work.

Likewise, it has been a few years since Berserk anime concludedleaving fans wanting to continue enjoying the story arcs and sagas of this great work, since, today and due to the recurring setbacks that the serialization of the manga has had, it is very likely that It took a long time to see Guts on screen again.

However, good news has recently emerged for fans of Berserksince it has been announced a new anime in 2D format of this workwhich has been created by fans to continue enhancing this story that is totally worth it.

Berserk will have a new 2D anime created by fans

Berserk is one of the best Seinen mangas of all time. The work of Kentaro Miura has a lot of story arcs impressive films in which viewers can accompany Guts on his journey of revenge.

It is no secret to anyone that this manga is considered a work of art for lovers of the dark fantasy genre. However, you should know that this is not a story for everyone, as it addresses quite explicit and dark themes.

Due to the success of this work in the written format, it is natural that it has an anime adaptation. Nevertheless, many of these have not done justice to the quality of the story, according to fans. That is why, for many years, lovers of Miura’s manga have been waiting for a good anime.

And, finally, everything indicates that it will be like this, although not in the way you expect, since a new anime adaptation of Berserk in 2D has been confirmed. The latter is important, as it reassures fans who hated that CGI version.

Titled “BERSERK: The Black Swordsman” is the new adaptation that will receive Kentaro Miura’s work in animated format. This was confirmed on October 2, 2023, when the Studio Eclypse channel shared a teaser trailer for this project on YouTube.

It should be noted that this adaptation of Berserk will be made by fans. And this is something that has surprised many fansWell, it’s not what they were expecting. However, the creators of this version claim that they have tried to be faithful to Miura’s work and offer a quality product that this franchise deserves, after many failed attempts by animation houses.

BERSERK: The Black Swordsman is a project that has been created by fans, which means Studio Eclypse cannot monetize, since this license does not belong to them. Furthermore, in this case, they could lose the content for infringing copyright.

It is well known that back in 2016, the Berserk manga had an adaptation titled homonymously, which was a sequel to the three OVAs that made up the “Golden Age” arc. However, as was common, this anime disappointed fans of the work due to its animation quality, using CGI technology.

So, although you should not expect a result like that of the best entertainment houses today, like Ufotable or MAPPAFor example, depending on what you can see in the video, the anime can be very interesting. Furthermore, you can see the love that the creators have put into it.

One of the most interesting features of this new adaptation is that It is made entirely in 2Dso fans consider that this may finally be that anime that all fans have been waiting for.

It remains to wait for this new anime to be released and for it to not only be a work that honors the fans, but also do very well when it comes to the legalsince there is a dilemma about whether it will be able to see the light due to copyright issues.

many fans staunch fans of Kentaro Miura’s work They are looking forward to this new anime and hope it turns out very well.

