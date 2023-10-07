Berserk is one of the greatest references in dark fantasy of the anime/manga story. And not only that, Kentaro Miura’s work has been a reference for many video games and creators, such as From Software and its Souls saga.

Well, for decades Berserk fans have wondered why there has been no anime to date, which has been worthy of adapting the adventures and drama of Guts. That’s about to change, and the information that’s been shared will leave you speechless.

Berserk will have a new 2D animation project. This anime will be made entirely by fans. This version will completely dispense with any form of CGI. The adaptation will be called “BERSERK: The Black Swordsman.” The project was shared on October 2, 2023.

BERSERK: The Black Swordsman is a project created entirely by the fan community of Kentaro’s work. Studio Eclypse It will not have the economic benefits from here on, so the work could only be maintained with the support of the community. In addition, they would face losing all production content by not owning the copyright.