Too bad for his daughters: the inheritance has just shrunk by €755 million.

As you get older you may become a bit forgetful. This also affects Bernie Ecclestone, who hopes to celebrate his 93rd birthday in two weeks. He had forgotten to give up some overseas assets. Can happen to the best.

The amount involved is approximately 400 million pounds, which amounts to approximately €463 million. Bernie had placed this money in Singapore, but he had failed to inform the British tax authorities.

So this was why Bernie was indicted for fraud last year. He also appeared in court, but denied his guilt at the time. He would not have to appear in court again until next month. However, Bernie has changed his mind and is not waiting for this lawsuit. He reported to court today to plead guilty.

For this multimillion-dollar fraud, he could receive a prison sentence of up to 10 years, which for Bernie would mean life in prison. However, that is not an issue, because Ecclestone gets away with paying a settlement of €755 million.

That is something to swallow for his three daughters, who see €755 million in inheritance go up in smoke. However, we do not have to immediately start a fundraising campaign for them, because Bernie’s total assets are about 3 billion euros.

Photo credit: Habeed Hameed/Wikimedia Commons

This article Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud, will pay €755 million first appeared on Ruetir.