Suara.com – PSM Makassar coach, Bernardo Tavares, indicated that he was throwing his hands up, meaning he didn’t want to get involved in the polemic that occurred between management and his player, Wiljan Pluim.

Pluim, who last season was named the best player in BRI Liga 1, was surprisingly “thrown away” by PSM Makassar, when this season’s competition was not even half finished.

The news of Wiljan Pluim’s dismissal was announced by PSM Makassar shareholder, Aksa Mahmud. Apart from internal conflicts, he said Pluim was old and the team needed refreshing.

Responding to this information, Bernardo Tavares was reluctant to comment. He admitted that he was only a coach and could not interfere in management decisions.

“I am only the coach of this team. I am not the director or CEO of this team,” said Tavares to the media crew after the match against Madura United.

“My job is to develop players. So, I can’t say much about that statement.”

Wiljan Pluim is very synonymous with PSM Makassar. He has been with Juku Eha since 2016. The player has made 178 appearances and scored 47 goals and 51 assists.

This Dutch midfielder also succeeded in making PSM Makassar champions of the 2018-2019 Indonesian Cup and 2022/2023 BRI Liga 1. The Pluim contract will actually end in December 2025.

Pluim had been missing from the team for at least seven weeks until news of him being fired emerged. However, PSM Makassar has not yet issued an official statement.

Without Pluim, PSM’s performance was quite poor. In the last five matches, Juku Eja has always lost.