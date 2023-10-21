Silvio Berlusconi owned one of the largest fortunes in Italy, which he had amassed throughout his long and controversial business and political career. It is estimated that the Italian millionaire’s total fortune amounted to 6.8 billion euros at the time of his death.

His will established that the heirs to that fortune would be his five children and two ex-wives, but what they did not expect is that part of his legacy would be a ruinous art collection with little artistic taste.

The distribution of his billionaire inheritance. According to Forbes, Berlusconi’s two eldest children will receive about 1.9 billion euros each and control of Fininvest, the main family company. For their part, the three small children would receive 906 million euros. For the two ex-wives he left an inheritance of 100 million each and another 100 million to his brother Paolo.

Berlusconi’s heirs will have been in for a big surprise when they discovered that the enormous art collection in which the millionaire had invested 20 million euros, in reality, were little more than stamps bought at a flea market.

The frustrated patron. Despite always being involved in controversies and his reputation as a bon vivant, the Milanese millionaire knew how to navigate the field of business and finance. However, he did not have as much discretion when investing in works of art.

Berlusconi was passionate about art, but he did not have very refined taste when it came to choosing the more than 25,000 works he had purchased throughout his life. His close friend, art critic and undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, confessed to the Italian RAI program ‘Report’ that Berlusconi bought most of the works through television teleshopping programs that sold art by auction. during sleepless nights. Sgarbi said that the former prime minister was guided more by quantity than by the quality or prestige of the work. Therefore, its artistic value is practically nil. Like an NFT, but physically.

Landscapes, virgins and naked women. In his television intervention, Sgarbi left no room for doubt about the Italian magnate’s total lack of artistic criteria, but he recognizes that he was clear about what he liked: landscapes, virgins and naked women. The newspaper La Repubblica confirms that among the works are urban landscapes of Paris, Naples and Venice, numerous prints of virgins and religious motifs, as well as images of naked women that, according to The Guardian, come from the Neapolitan Galleria Newarte, where a That day they received a call from Berlusconi asking about a painting that cost 150 euros.

Luckily for the heirs, the Italian media magnate also hung some works by Titian and Rembrandt on the walls of his mansion on the outskirts of Milan. “Of the 25,000 paintings, there are perhaps six or seven with some artistic value,” added Vittorio Sgarbi. It costs an average of 800 euros per painting, but the few works by the great masters raise the average valuation, which in no case will serve to recover the 20 million euros that Berlusconi spent on them.

Misfortunes never come alone. Berlusconi’s heirs do not win for scares. As if it were not enough to have to throw away 20 million euros worth of trinkets, the millionaire’s children and ex-wives cannot take long to decide what they are going to do with the 25,000 works, since they are stored in a huge warehouse near their Villa San Martino residence, which costs them a whopping 800,000 euros a year.

The BBC states that to these expenses we must add that many of the paintings are affected by woodworm and have serious damage to the canvas and frames, the cost of exterminating the plague and restoring the piece being greater than the value of the work itself.

According to Sgarbi, Berlusconi’s children have no interest or knowledge about art, and could choose to get rid of the collection or donate it to an institution. However, there is also the possibility that they want to keep it as a memory of their father or as a display of his power and wealth. Whatever decision they make, the truth is that Berlusconi’s artistic legacy will not go down in history as one of the most valuable or relevant in the world.

