Berlusconi, 20 million spent on his art gallery. But there is little to save, between woodworms and works of little value

On the legacy of Silvio Berlusconi remains an unknown, the art gallery which hosts the 25 thousand paintings bought by the Knight in his sleepless nights through these on tv. Costa €800 thousand per year the rent of the hangar that contains the entire collection and a significant problem arose: i woodworms are destroying them. Hence the decision of the children of get rid of it. News filters in slowly these days. The family of the former prime minister who died in June remains silent. Il Foglio even wrote about a big bonfire, which would have enveloped the entire art gallery. Dagospia picked up the news. No one among Berlusconi’s relatives dealing with the division of the late tycoon’s legacy has denied it. Also Sgarbi chimed in: “There just will be six or seven interesting ones. A bonfire? It wouldn’t be a crime from an artistic point of view”.

Berlusconi – reports Repubblica – would have spent approximately twenty million euros in a few years, however focusing more on quantity than quality, according to the experts who have seen the collection. Sgarbi himself on several occasions advised Berlusconi to concentrate your purchases on a couple of hundred valuable pieces, rather than dispersing the expense in many insignificant works. After the death of the Patriarch, the gallery was transformed essentially in a weight between rent and management costs. Then the woodworms also got in, and they started to devour frames and paintings. Problem after problem: the disinfestation treatment costs more in some cases than the attacked work.

