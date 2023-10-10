Piersilvio and Marina Berlusconi

Berlusconi legacy, 2% of Fininvest and other assets. Who is Di Nunzio and what was left to him by the Knight

The issue related to the Silvio Berlusconi’s willwith the Knight’s wishes certified by a notary: the only heirs are the five children and 100 million each to his brother Paolo and his partner Fascina, plus 30 million to Dell’Utri. But now a new document appears that changes the cards on the table. He intends to go all the way Marco Di Nunziothe Piedmontese entrepreneur who claims to be among the heirs of Silvio Berlusconi, by virtue of a special will, not holographic, signed by the founder of Forza Italia. The document signed in Colombia on 21 September 2021 it was deposited and published by the 55-year-old at a notary’s office in Naples last 3 October. According to lawyer Erich Grimaldi who assists Di Nunzio”has become valid for all purposes and must be officially considered and mandatorily included in Silvio Berlusconi’s inheritance practice.”

Di Nunzio – reports Open – has always claimed to be friend of Berlusconi. In 2013 you tried to run for president of the Lombardy Region with the list “Bunga Bunga Movement“, excluded by the commission of the Court of Appeal of Milan for alleged irregularities on the signatures. According to the will in the hands of Di Nunzio, Cav it would have left him 2% of Fininvest shares, for a value of approximately 26 million euros, as well as all the shares of the company that owns the villas in Antigua, the ship “Princess VaiVia” and also other boats. With the publication of the will, the entrepreneur would also have formalized the warning for Berlusconi’s five childrenrequesting immediate possession of the assets.

