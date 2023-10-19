Piersilvio and Marina Berlusconi

Berlusconi legacy, the children undertake not to sell Fininvest for five years

The evolution of Silvio Berlusconi’s succession process continues following the path outlined by his five children with the acceptance of the inheritance. One of the most delicate aspects of this process concerns the three bequests, with a total value of 230 million euros, which theThe former Italian Prime Minister allocated 100 million to his partner Marta Fascinato his brother Paolo (100 million) and his lifelong friend Marcello Dell’Utri (30 million). Mf reports it.

Read also: Berlusconi collector: 25 thousand paintings worth 20 million in his “hangar”

However, among these, it is unquestionably the bequest intended for Marta Fascina that is the most significant for the family dynamics. Currently, Marta still resides in the villa in Arcore and has withdrawn from the outside world due to mourning. This decision led her to be the subject of a public rebuke from Paolo Berlusconi, Silvio’s brother, who asked her to stop crying and return to Parliament, where Marta she holds the role of deputy on the Forza Italia lists.

Read also: Berlusconi, the “Colombian will” appears. Fininvest shares change

Within the Berlusconi family, there seems to be a general consensus on the division of Marta Fascina’s legacy, which was arranged by Silvio Berlusconi through a holographic will in the difficult moments of his hospitalization on 19 January 2022. The proposal is to divide the inheritance into two tranches, a few months apart from each other. All five of Silvio Berlusconi’s children, including Luigi, pledged to support this decision, even though Luigi was not specifically mentioned in the handwritten will and could have chosen not to participate to the division of the inheritance destined for Marta Fascina.

However, this choice of cooperation reflects the unity and harmony that Silvio Berlusconi’s five children try to maintain to manage the post-Silvio period. This unity will also be reflected in the joint management of the holding company of Fininvest, the family financial group, which will be kept under their control for at least five years. This “lock-up” period was set by the shareholders’ agreements signed by Marina, Piersilvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi and it is also the minimum period required by law to benefit from inheritance tax exemption.

Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs have requested tax exemption for the shares owned by Silvio’s four holding companies, which represent 61.2% of Fininvest and are valued at 432 million euros. This request is based on the 1990 inheritance reform, which exempts heirs from inheritance taxes if they maintain control of a company or its divisions for at least five years. The “lock-up” was implemented to ensure that control of the company and its main subsidiaries, such as MFE (formerly Mediaset) and Mondadoriremain stable for this period of time and that they are not sold, otherwise inheritance taxes would have to be paid.

In short, Fininvest’s control structure will be further strengthened through statutory amendments which will be approved in the next extraordinary meetings of the holding company and its subsidiary holding companies. These changes will include the provisions of the shareholders’ agreements, including the requirements for the mandatory minimum distribution of dividends. THowever, the “lock-up” agreement and the pact between Marina and Piersilvio to vote jointly on various resolutions will remain outside the statutes.

Silvio Berlusconi’s succession is a complex and delicate process, but it seems to be managed carefully and in compliance with Berlusconi’s wishes. The Berlusconi family is determined to preserve unity and ensure the continuity of the family business for at least five years, in accordance with Italian tax laws. The joint management of Fininvest will be proof of the ability of Silvio Berlusconi’s five children to maintain their father’s legacy and make it grow in the future.



Subscribe to the newsletter