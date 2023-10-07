The real estate market is experiencing an atypical moment in Europe. House prices in the United Kingdom have fallen at their fastest rate in 14 years and house prices in Germany also recorded their biggest year-on-year fall since 2000. Overall, the continent has seen house prices fall by 1.7%. housing and 1.1 in the EU in the second quarter of 2023, according to Eurostat. Yes, houses in much of the continent are already cheaper on average than last year.

But not in Spain.

The data. House prices in Germany recorded their biggest drop in the second quarter of this year since records began. His government says high interest rates and rising material costs have taken a toll on the real estate market. The result? Residential property prices fell by 9.9% year-on-year, especially in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. A similar phenomenon is being seen in the United Kingdom. They have fallen 3.8% year-on-year, according to data from the Nationwide Building Society. There is also talk that the increase in loans slowed demand, causing this drop in prices.

In total, nine EU countries recorded lower prices in the second quarter of 2023 than the previous year, but in the other 17 member states, house prices continue to rise. Unfortunately, that is the case in our country.

In Spain. The price of housing rose more than 6% in the first half of the year, specifically it registered a rise of 6.7% year-on-year between January and March, and 6.4% from April to June, according to data from the consulting and appraiser Gesvalt. In this way, our country has already had nine consecutive quarters with increases of more than 3%. This means that the value of the houses is €1,568 per square meter. A figure that, although it is far from the months prior to the 2008 crisis, is close to the real estate boom of 2012.

a paradox. The truth is that the housing market in Spain is indeed slowing down, something that can be seen in the number of sales and mortgages, but very slightly. In fact, the fact that prices are holding up in the current economic situation surprises experts, who already define it as a real estate paradox: a drop in sales and mortgages and an increase in prices. Rate hikes alone would have caused prices to fall rapidly, but they haven’t.

Because? Although general opinion suggests that in Europe there is moderation after the rebound in 2022 due to the nervousness caused by the tightening of monetary policy by central banks (increase in interest), some experts do not believe that the increase in interest is impacting prices in Spain. But the explanation lies precisely in the lack of available supply and the fact that demand has been maintained.

What do the experts say? Cristina Arias, director of Studies at Tinsa, explained in this article in El Periódico de España that the main reason is that “in some European cities, there has been a sustained increase in residential prices since 2008, accelerated from 2019. The change in monetary policy has revealed that bubble dynamics existed and in those markets prices are adjusting. As he points out, there is no bubble here, on the contrary: “In Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the upward trend in prices began later and growth rates have not been so aggressive for so long. Furthermore, mortgage financing has remained at balanced levels nor has an oversized demand for credit been generated”.

It is something that José María Basáñez, president of the appraiser Tecnitasa, agrees with, saying in the same article that “the price of housing in several European countries is correcting downwards, especially in those countries where it rose the most. during recent years, and which was at a much more pronounced level than in Spain.” That is to say, in other European capitals the price rose a lot after the great financial crisis and it is normal for them to correct more now.

There is no bubble, no offer. Unlike what happened in the first decade of the 21st century, there has now been no oversupply, quite the opposite. While demand has increased considerably since the pandemic, the market has been able to respond at the same speed on the supply side. And it has been very difficult to see an increase in the stock of new housing because there are few developers and high barriers to entry. The rise in rates does play an important role there, which affects the promoter’s access to credit.

And demand is still strong. Added to this is that, as we said before, despite the rise in rates and the tightening of the conditions for granting mortgages by banks, demand remains resilient in Spain. Some experts point to factors such as the large percentage of foreign buyers and the fact that currently almost half of home sales in Spain are made in cash, that is, without mortgage financing.

Image: Unsplash

