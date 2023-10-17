Berk promised his girlfriend that he would help her with Sengül’s dumpling stand and has lied to his mother to get out of the house. That’s why, when the redhead shows up there, Aybike can’t help but give him a big hug. Ogulcan, who still does not fully trust Ayla’s son, blurts out: “Less talking and more working.”

Ogulcan begins to give orders to his brother-in-law and Berk, without complaining, begins to clean a table that no longer has any diners.

What no one expects is that, in the distance, Ayla is watching her son and is very impressed to see her son helping Aybike. The redhead’s mother, affirming to herself that she is not going to allow her son to lower herself in that way, approaches the stall.

Ayla begins to reproach her daughter-in-law for making her son clean, but Berk immediately defends her. “I came because I wanted to,” says the redhead and his mother insists that they leave the area.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Berk snaps. Given this situation and with Ayla leaving the Sengül business, Aybike recommends that her boyfriend go with her mother. However, he doesn’t want to, she states that it is time for her mother to get used to the idea that they will never break up.

–