America moves to San Siro for Milan-Juventus. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah on one side, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie on the other. And in the stands, directly from Chicago, Gregg Berhalter, the coach of the United States. “Beckham sends me to San Siro – says the coach of the Stars and Stripes national team, teammate of the English star at the time of the Los Angeles Galaxy -. David is in love with Milan and Italy. And of course with San Siro, one of football places where any player in the world hopes to perform at least once in his life. I have dreamed of it many times too and, after Lalas at Padova, in the past I was close to moving to Serie A. Patience. My first time at San Siro will be now and I am excited and excited because it will be a historic evening for American soccer: for the first time we will have four players from our national team representing a world classic like Milan-Juventus”.