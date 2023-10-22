The shipowner Berge Bulk wants to face the second half of the decade with a carbon neutral balance. And to achieve this, it has just taken a key step: acquiring the most powerful sailing cargo ship in the world, the Berge Olympus, a 210,000 dwt vessel – dead weight tonnage, in its English acronym – equipped with technology that will allow it to save tons of fuel and significantly reduce CO2 emissions. The ship is interesting and what it shows about the potential of wind energy for maritime transport is (very) interesting.

The new “sailboats”, however, bear little resemblance to their predecessors.

What is the Berge Olympus? A Newcastlemax vessel, the “surname” added to those bulk carriers with a maximum beam of 50 meters and a length of 300. The name is a reference to the size that can operate in the terminal at the Port of Newcastle, in Australia. In the case of the Berge Olympus, the Marine Traffic website specifies that the length is 300 m and the beam is slightly over 49.

The ship is not exactly new. Berge Bulk incorporated it into its commercial fleet more than five years ago, at the beginning of 2018, when it began sailing under the flag of the Isle of Man and joined its “brothers”, Zugspitze, Grossglockner, Toubjal and Mulhacen. Even then the company highlighted its energy efficiency.

The Berge Olympus in an image distributed by the shipowner in 2018, when the ship did not yet have the four WindWings rigid sails.

Why is it news? Because the Berge Olympus that we could see in 2018 is not exactly the same one that we can see from now on. There is a substantial difference between the two that has also altered their profile: “sails”, a new installation that allows them to benefit from wind energy during their travels.

This has been announced by the shipowner, who after the latest changes presents it as the most powerful sailing cargo ship in the world. From now on she will focus on the trade route between Brazil and China, where, Berge Bulk says, she will find favorable wind conditions that will help her move.

And what changes are those? The transformation is visible to the naked eye. Berge Oympus has incorporated four BARTech WindWings, a technology that we have already told you about on occasion and made the news in August thanks to the Pyxis Ocean ship. Its approach is simple, at least on paper: although it looks nothing like old sailboats, its rigid sail system allows it to take advantage of wind propulsion to achieve more efficient use of fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. The Berge Olympus installation also has the participation of the Norwegian company Yara Marine Technologies.

Each of the four WindWings has a wingspan of 37.5 meters high by 20 meters wide and together they will improve the efficiency of the bulk carrier, at least according to the calculations presented by the shipowner itself, which ensures that Olympus will save six tons of fuel per day. on a global average route and will reduce CO2 emissions by 19.5 tons per day. “With these savings, Berge Bulk is evaluating the potential of installing WindWings on more vessels operating on routes with favorable wind conditions,” the operator advances.

What is the OBJETIVE? Save fuel and emit less carbon dioxide. That immediately. The medium-term objective is to advance towards the goal that the shipowner has set: to be carbon neutral as early as 2025. “This initiative is in line with the new IMO objectives of achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions in transport international maritime infrastructure by 2050 or around that date”, are abundant in Berge Bulk, which also recalls the milestones marked for the next two decades in terms of pollution.

To that end, in addition to the WindWings system, the bulk carrier has been retrofitted with a shaft generator system that drives the main engine to supply power. In this way it saves fuel and reduces its emissions. “With a capacity of 1 MW, it is sized to eliminate the need to operate auxiliary engines at sea,” she concludes. Its strategy to reduce its environmental footprint also focuses on other sources, beyond ships, such as the use of new fuels or the capture of CO2.

Images: Berge Bulk 1 and 2

In Xataka: The last bet of maritime transport in its fight to be sustainable involves… returning to sailboats