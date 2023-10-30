Beretta gets stronger

The European industry, which boasts indisputable excellence, is closely following the geopolitical developments of the last two years, and the debate on common defense is now a topic under discussion. However, the management of these issues should remain the prerogative of politicians, and not of entrepreneurs. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, president and CEO of Beretta Holding, with his experience and knowledge, offers a clear perspective on the current geopolitical moment in an interview with L’Economia del Corriere della Sera.

Beretta Holding has emerged with a significantly strengthened position following the acquisition of Ruag Ammotec, the leading European group specializing in the production and distribution of light ammunition. This acquisition has contributed to making the group an almost unique player in its sector. Gussalli Beretta states: “After ‘Europe’s long sleep, the time seems to have come to start running to guarantee common defense and security. The events in Ukraine have revealed the shortcomings of many European governments, which realized that they did not have sufficient forces to deal with similar crisis situations.”

The situation in Europe has changed significantly over the last eighteen months, with new challenges emerging in both the north and the east. These countries are trying to organize themselves better, planning investments in defense and strengthening their skills and infrastructure. Italy, although there is sometimes demagogy, is equipped with excellent companies in the defense sector and has considerable know-how, not easily comparable to other countries. Gussalli Beretta highlights the importance of international alliances for companies like Leonardo, stating that they are fundamental for a group of its size. Furthermore, he highlights that politics can play a key role in facilitating direct or indirect alliances and production.

Beretta Holding is now in a different position than it was a year ago, thanks to the acquisition of Ruag Ammotec. The company finds itself operating at a crucial time as Europe seeks to strengthen its common defense and security capability. The company exceeded 1.4 billion euros in turnover with gross margins of 286 million. The acquisition of Ruag Ammotec was considered ideal, as the group was a like-minded partner, with a large presence in Europe and an exceptional management team. However, it was politics that played a decisive role in this operation.

Beretta Holding had been considering this acquisition for a long time and had previously worked with Ruag Ammotec. The group aims to further develop this reality, exploiting synergies and development opportunities, as well as potential future acquisitions. The acquisition of Ruag Ammotec helped change the balance between the company’s civil and military sectors. Gussalli Beretta believes that the defense part of the company will grow further, although much will depend on future acquisitions.

Ammotec’s future will be influenced by politics and market operations. Beretta Holding is open to considering acquisition opportunities, but only with high-quality industrial companies that offer complementary products and significant technological value. The group’s approach focuses on expanding into new markets and increasing its technological know-how.

In summary, Beretta Holding is facing a new chapter in its history, with the acquisition of Ruag Ammotec expanding its reach and role in the European defense industry. Politics will play a key role in the company’s development and future acquisitions, as Europe seeks to strengthen its common defense and security.

