Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a short video message on his social media accounts to comment on the ongoing surprise attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip organized and claimed by the radical Palestinian group Hamas. Addressing the Israelis, Netanyahu said: «We are at war», and added that «The enemy will pay a price he has never known».

The attack began in the early hours of Saturday with a series of rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip, the territory controlled by Hamas since 2007. It continued with incursions by some armed groups into Israeli territory, from which reports of shootings and people taken hostage. In a statement, the leader of the Hamas military unit, Mohammed Deif, said that the objective of the military operation is to “defend the al Aqsa mosque” in Jerusalem, one of the most important places of worship for Islam , and accused Israel of causing the deaths of hundreds of people. In the video, Netanyahu says he ordered “to cleanse communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists” and a broad mobilization of reservists.

