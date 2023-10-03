Same module as last year but with different interpreters: strengths and weaknesses of the Portuguese, expected tomorrow evening at San Siro

Six months later. Inter finds Benfica on their path in the Champions League, but well before last season, where the Portuguese were the obstacle in the quarter-finals. Now they are in the same group and are the most accredited teams to qualify for the next phase. At San Siro, therefore, the group hierarchies could begin to take shape as early as the second day, with Simone Inzaghi’s team looking for their first success of this edition, after the final in Istanbul. It won’t be easy, also because Benfica can’t afford any more missteps.