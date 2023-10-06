With more than a thousand registrations in just over a month, the Benelli TRK 702 is the best-selling motorcycle of September and enters directly into third place in the ranking which also includes scooters. Will it be boom? Meanwhile, Benelli also proposes new financing formulas. Let’s try to make the point

October 6, 2023

It’s true that she had to wait a long time, but apparently she’s making amends. The evolution of the TRK 502, the best-selling motorcycle of recent years, that is the TRK 702 started immediately with a bang and in just over a month it totaled more than 1,000 registrations in the two “standard” versions with 17″ front wheel and X with 19″ front wheel. The result is surprising but up to a certain point and we try to better define its contours.

The wait, we were saying, was long because, as we know, the TRK 502 went far beyond the wildest expectations, becoming a real market sensation. It showed how there was a demand from a part of customers not yet satisfied by the considerable quantity of models offered by other companies. With an evidently effective mix of performance and affordable solutions, it has become the best-selling motorcycle in Italy after years in which the top positions were the prerogative of premium models. We don’t have data in hand, but the impression I’ve gotten in this period is that models like Benelli’s 502 have broadened the audience of motorcyclists. Not only did the average motorcyclist, understood as someone who already has a mid-range motorbike, turn to her, but in many cases the returning motorcyclist or those who were experiencing it for the first time, perhaps even at a mature age. In any case, we can split hairs but the only certain thing is that the TRK 502 was (and still is) a best-seller so much so that it is currently still the best-selling of the year and will certainly close out 2023 in the very first positions. It is therefore normal that there was a certain expectation regarding its designated heir, the TRK 702.

Observing the market data we realize how the 502 still sold very well in the first months of 2023 when there was still no certainty of the arrival of the 702 and then suddenly stopped this summer when we all participated with curiosity in the expected debut. In September, 181 TRK 502 and TRK 502X were registered. In the same period of time, the TRK 702 and 702X totaled 1,070 license plates. It should be noted that at this moment we do not know what the mix between the two bikes is like, nor how many of these had been booked previously and how many perhaps by the same dealers. To have a more complete picture we will have to wait for the next few months, but if the good morning starts in the morning…

I have no doubt that it may have already happened, but personally I have no memories of other motorcycles that jumped to the top of the motorcycle sales rankings in the first month of marketing or even directly entered the podium behind the SH 125 and 150. Therefore that of the TRK 702 is already a notable departure. The reasons are certainly to be found in the offer of a well-equipped motorbike at an affordable price: 7,490 euros you take home a complete motorbike for touring, aesthetically pleasing and with humane and usable performance. Benelli then managed to “make amends” for the longer than expected wait offering the trio of aluminum suitcases included in the price. We don’t know if this proposal will be renewed and that’s why it’s better to take advantage of it as they say in these cases.

Minirate and pay after 4 months



The last piece has arrived in these hours: Benelli has presented a new financial promotion, developed in collaboration with Compass and dedicated exclusively to the new TRK 702 and TRK 702X. The offer, valid until 31 December 2023, allows you to take advantage of the so-called formula monthly mini-installments. There is therefore an additional purchasing possibility that allows you to pay the first installment after four months from the moment of subscription. The price of the vehicle is blocked until delivery and registration and road costs are excluded.

And what do you think of this aggressive start of the TRK 702? Do you think it is destined to become the best-selling motorcycle of 2024 or in the meantime the competition has geared up and it won’t be so easy for it to match the 502? Let us know in the comments.