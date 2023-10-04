Just over a month after its debut in dealerships, the Benelli TRK 702 reaches an important milestone: over 1,000 motorcycles registered in the Italian market alone. An important objective for the latest addition from the Pesaro company, which confirms the excellent strategy of quality, price and equipment ratio already undertaken by its sister 502 and which has brought this model to the top of the sales charts in our country for as many as four years. years.

To find out all the secrets and our driving impressions, we refer you to our test of the Benelli TRK 702 and 702 While on Motorcycling in October, now on newsstands, you can find the comparison between the latter and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Explorer. This is a challenge between the category reference in the Entry Level Crossover segment and the newcomer Benelli, which promises to do everything its Japanese rival does at a 25% lower price.

Gianni Monini, sales manager Benelli Italy

“We are proud of the extraordinary result that the new TRK 702 is obtaining on the Italian market, in just over a month more than a thousand examples have been registered and, if we consider that all this is happening at the end of the commercial season, the satisfaction is us even bigger. In the coming months we believe we can further increase this performance, not forgetting that all those who had the patience to wait for our model to arrive on the market are the true architects of this success”.