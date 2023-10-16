Roadsitalia announces the arrival on the market of its line of exhausts dedicated to the Benelli TRK 702 and 702

October 16, 2023

The Roadsitalia line of sports exhausts dedicated to the brand new Benelli TRK 702 and 702 optimize performance, agility and aesthetics of the two market innovations.

By opting for the installation of a sports exhaust Roadsitalia, motorcyclists will benefit from a number of significant improvements. Among the benefits: more pronounced and sporty sound, a reduction in the overall weight of the vehicle which translates into greater agility, a more attractive visual appearance and improved performance. It should also be noted that the Roadsitalia exhaust allows a reduction in the heat emitted compared to the original exhaust systems.

The range and prices



The range of Roadsitalia sports exhausts available for Benelli TRK 702 includes various models:

Ovale – starting from €253

Special – starting from €303

Doublefire – starting from €351

Power – starting from €277

Projsix – starting from €340

VAT and shipping are included in the prices above, updated to September 2023, but may be subject to possible variations.

Roadsitalia: the new exhausts (approved!) Made in Italy

How they are made



The sports silencers on offer can be equipped with a titanium, black titanium or carbon sheath, with the only exception of the Projsix model, available exclusively in titanium or black titanium.

It is important to highlight that the range of sports exhausts is approved for circulation on public roads throughout Europe and Switzerland. With the purchase, the homologation certificate is included and each exhaust is equipped with a db-killer, guaranteeing sound within the legal limits for road circulation.

For installation there is no need to proceed with remapping the control unit nor is it necessary to add additional modules. However, for those aiming to achieve the pinnacle of power and more optimized engine delivery, evaluating additional modifications may be a wise choice.

The models They are supplied with a mounting kit and a connection hose, facilitating an installation that does not require structural modifications to the motorcycle. The differentiation between the various models is of an aesthetic nature, therefore the choice can be guided by personal preferences in terms of design and budget.

