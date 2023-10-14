Jackrabbit 400 is the scrambler with a late 60s look made on the basis of the Benelli Imperiale 400. This is not a product of the Pesaro company, but the vision of designer Oberdan Bezzi.

According to the author it is a motorcycle with a “marked preference for metal over plastic. Designed mainly for the North American market where European brands have always had charm.” According to the drawings, and as stated by Oberdan, it is a motorbike with ergonomic dimensions that are decidedly more suitable for the Western public compared to the “tight” Indian proposals, which sometimes make European and American motorcyclists seem a little too… cumbersome !

“Supplied with excellent quality components, a classic aesthetic appearance but sporty, robust and easy to maintain, the Benelli Jackrabbit 400 (which takes its name from a cute little animal from the Mojave Desert), could compete without any fear on the international markets in the specific sector of classic single-cylinder”.

As mentioned, this is not an official Benelli creation, but the vision of designer Oberdan Bezzi. What do you think?