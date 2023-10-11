The accident occurred in the Salerno area, in Bellizzi, around 11am on Tuesday morning. It was the girl’s birthday

Berlizzi, Salerno – An engaged couple she passed away after being involved in a car accident yesterday, around 11 in the morning in via delle Industrie.

To lose your life Marika Capacchione, 22 years oldand his partner Pierpaolo De Martino, 26 years old. The girl died instantly, while the boy was transported to Salerno hospital in very serious conditions. There was nothing that could be done.

To make the tragic story even sadder, the day the fatal accident occurred was Marika’s birthday.

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken”, comments the mayor of Bellizzi Mimmo Volpereconstructing the story, “it is not possible to die at 22 years old from a tragic road accident. Today was Marika’s birthday. This morning Pierpaolo and I collided with three cars on their motorbike which were traveling along the provincial road to Montecorvino Rovella. There are no words for this tragedy. I am close to the pain of the families of these young boys.”

At the moment the Battipaglia police are investigating the dynamics of the incident.

