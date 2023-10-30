The Torino footballer is increasingly in love with the radio presenter and former gieffina

And to think that their story became known thanks to a post by Fabrizio Corona who told how Raoul Bellanova, who was still an Inter player at the time, was embarking on a relationship with the radio presenter and former gieffina Paola Di Benedetto.

The two are very reserved but tell their followers about moments together also because there were those who didn’t bet much on the duration of their relationship born in the summer months. And instead they love each other and shout it out to the world, as they did this time in a photo of their kiss posted by the Torino footballer on Instagram stories.

October 29 – 11.47pm

