Juan Ibáñez and Damián Mollá are giving everything so that the contestants win as much money as possible. In previous duels, they have managed to get Eva to double the accumulated figure to take 1,600 euros.

In this new duel, Ander has surprised from the beginning by playing incredibly throughout the program. His tenacity and ingenuity during the first phase allowed him to play in the final with the possibility of winning 10,000 euros.

Once there, the contestant has tried to get the guests to say all the words of his panel, but it has not been possible. After trying everything, Juan and Damián have only gotten 8 hits, that is, 800 euros.

However, Ander was aware that, if his companions managed to guess the final Password, that money could be doubled… and it was! The contestant has gone home with 1,600 euros under his belt. Do not miss it!