Belgium-Sweden, suspended at half-time after the attack that claimed the lives of two Scandinavian fans in Brussels last Monday, will not be resumed and was confirmed with the score on the pitch in the 45th minute, i.e. 1-1. Each team is awarded one point with the Group F rankings updated accordingly. This was decided by the UEFA Executive Committee.

“Any suspensions are considered to be taken for granted and individual yellow cards remain valid. To take the aforementioned decision – UEFA notes – the Executive Committee took note of the impossibility of playing the remaining part of the match the following day; both the Belgian Football Federation and the Swedish Football Federation, given the circumstances, have explicitly expressed their desire not to play the remaining time of the match and to consider the result at half-time as final (1-1). The result of this match does not affect the qualification of Group F in as Belgium is already arithmetically qualified for the final phase of Euro 2024 (together with Austria) and Sweden is arithmetically eliminated. The respective calendars do not allow the use of any date in the next international window in November, when the phase preliminary rounds of the competition, followed by the play-off draw and the draw for the final phase of the tournament.”

Israel: two matches postponed (with controversy)

Meanwhile, it has been decided that no matches will be played in Israel until further notice. The Israeli Football Federation and clubs will have to propose alternative venues. Two postponements have already been decided: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Zorya Luhansk in the Conference League will be played on Tuesday 25 November while Villarreal-Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League is postponed to Wednesday 6 December. To be defined where they will be played. The request came from both clubs. Ukrainians Zorya initially refused to postpone the match, but will now have to submit to UEFA’s decision. “We understand the situation in Israel – the club said in a statement -. We condemn the terrorist acts that occurred on Israeli territory which caused the loss of innocent lives. At the same time, despite all this, we remember that our country has been at war for over ten months. During this time, our people, our fans and our team have endured a lot. We had to leave our homes and start our lives elsewhere. We are still struggling. And during all this time, we never asked that our matches be postponed”, adding that the refusal was also due to the tight November schedule. Luhansk have long played their home matches in Lublin, Poland.

