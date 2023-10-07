loading…

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused US involvement in the Ukraine war of encouraging nuclear war. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that by arming Ukraine, the United States (US) was encouraging Russia to use nuclear weapons.

“I get the impression – again I say that this is my opinion – that America is encouraging Russia to use the most terrible weapons. They armed Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky and his troops and provided long-range missiles. “Even missiles are capable of flying as far as 300 km,” said Lukashenko during a visit to military facilities in the Brest region, reported by CNN.

Lukashenko added that if such missiles hit Russian territory, Moscow would have to respond.

“One attack would go deep into Russian territory and the response would be enormous. If not, why do we need these (nuclear) weapons?,” said Lukashenko.

According to him, increasing tensions between the countries could lead to a situation where Russia “will remove the red button and apply it at the negotiating table.”

He added that Americans are not worried about their safety “because they are across the ocean.”

Lukashenko’s comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it was possible to revoke ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests.

A day after Putin’s comments, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the State Duma Council “will definitely discuss the issue of withdrawing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty” at their next meeting.

Lukashenko also commented on the uncertain fate of the US Congress’ aid to Ukraine, calling it a signal for Ukraine “to hurry up, expand the scope of the counteroffensive and send more young people there.”

“Nowadays it is everywhere in the media. They blamed Zelensky for the slow response. The counteroffensive was unsuccessful,” Lukashenko said, claiming that “only old people took part in the fighting.”

Lukashenko gave his version of why the US wants Ukraine to speed up the counteroffensive. He claimed US President Joe Biden could use Ukraine’s battlefield victory to boost his approval ratings.

“Because of the political situation, this war does not add to the authority of Biden and the American government. He (Biden) has lost according to all the polls. He needed some kind of win. You need to give something to win,” said Lukashenko.

(ahm)