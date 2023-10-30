After the great success of its first edition in Los Angeles, the “Bésame Mucho” Festival expands to Austin, Texas with a star-studded inaugural lineup, including some of the biggest names in Latin music such as Belanova, pop band that after several years of absence will have its grand debut at this event on March 2, 2024.

The public was already eager for this return after Denisse Guerrero, the vocalist, began to appear on social networks talking about internal changes while she was absent from the spotlight. The band made the announcement on their Instagram account by publishing the official festival poster.

Instagram / @belanovaoficial

Other talents that will be present are Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS, Grupo Frontera, La Ley, Caifanes, El Tri, Alejandra Guzmán, Gloria Trevi, Café Tacvba, Molotov and many more. “Bésame Mucho” in Austin will feature a mix of today’s contemporary hits, timeless classics and rock anthems in Spanish, creating a unique cultural moment between generations. Visit besamemuchofestival.com/austin for the complete poster.

There will be a special pre-sale starting Friday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. Texas time for fans who register for early access to tickets online at besamemuchofestival.com/austin. After pre-sale, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on the same day.

vll

Themes

Belanova Concerts “Bésame Mucho” Festival

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions