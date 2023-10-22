loading…

Canada says it was not Israel that bombed the Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

OTTAWA – Department of National Defense You have say that Israel was not behind the attack on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on October 17.

“Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command shows with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not attack Al-Ahli hospital on October 17, 2023,” he said in a statement.

“The attack was most likely caused by rockets fired from Gaza,” continued the Canadian Department of Defense based on an analysis of open sources and classified reports as quoted by US News, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Canada’s findings are similar to the conclusions of France and the United States (US).

Canada said its assessment was based on analysis of blast damage to the hospital complex, including nearby buildings and the area around the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of incoming munitions.

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza’s Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

The Israeli military bombarded the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Tuesday. The Health Ministry in Gaza said 500 people had died. This airstrike was Israel’s deadliest attack in the five wars that have occurred since 2008.

