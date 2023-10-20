Gen V, the series derived from The Boys, will have a second season

Gen Vthe spin-off series of The Boyshas been renewed for a second season before the first ends.

The number one series on Prime Video

The first spin-off show from The Boys universe has become number one on Prime Video in more than 130 countries. Although season 1 of the series will end on November 3, it has been revealed that Gen V will return for a season 2. The show’s official account on “U, Gen V officially returns for season 2.”

In the publication, the cast is also shown reacting to the news, where you can see Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Episodes of the spin-off premiere every Friday on Prime Video.