No international journalist has been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip since October 7, the day of the Hamas attack on Israel. The Israeli government immediately closed the only gate that could be used in the past by journalists to enter the Strip, that of Erez.

Only Palestinian journalists remained to report on the Israeli bombings, the evacuation of the north of the area, the humanitarian emergency and in general the very complex daily life of the 2.3 million people who live in the Strip: in some cases they are dependent regulars of large journalistic organizations, such as AP, BBC, Reuters and Al Jazeera, are more often collaborators of the international media, who in Anglo-Saxon journalism are defined as stringers.

For everyone the work is particularly complex: it is about bearing witness to what is happening, aware that their work is often the only possibility to make the real situation of the inhabitants of Gaza known abroad, but at the same time the majority must also to save themselves and their families. Like everyone inside the Gaza Strip, journalists must spend a good part of their day searching for food, water, electricity and safe shelter in case of bombings. Added to these needs is that of a stable internet network to transmit photos, videos, audio and texts.

As underlined by many, the difficulties in gathering news from Gaza and the absence of international journalists is creating a certain imbalance in the reporting of the suffering of the Palestinians, compared to the coverage of those of Israeli civilians. HA Hellyer, a researcher at London’s Royal United Service, told the Financial Times: “There are legions of international journalists in Israel who can report every detail of all the atrocities that have happened there, but there is no coverage of similar depth. of the incredible humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place in Gaza.”

At least twenty-two journalists have died since the beginning of the war, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international non-profit association that defends press freedom. Eighteen of the dead journalists were Palestinians, three Israelis and one Lebanese: most of the Palestinians were freelance journalists and photographers, that is, not directly employed by a media company, but freelancers who sell their reports to various newspapers or television stations.

Amira Yassin is a correspondent for the Arabic language channel Al Hurra, financed by the US government: «I have covered all the wars and tensions between Israel and Gaza, but I have never worked in such difficult conditions: I left my home on October 7 and I couldn’t go back anymore.” Rushdi Abualouf is a correspondent for the BBC and says he had to move two houses, together with his family, after warnings of an imminent Israeli bombing had arrived: «I am homeless again and honestly I don’t know what to do, I struggle to find food and water. For twenty years I have told the stories of other people and their suffering, but this time I am living the story and I am part of it.”

Other journalists have had to give up work, like Fathy Sabbah, director of the Palestinian news site Masdar, who says that he and his colleagues managed to carry on in the first six days of the war, but then had to give up due to lack of electricity and internet network. The evacuation order from the northern Strip arrived from the Israeli army forced AP, AFP and their respective employees to leave their offices in Gaza: the agencies still managed to send photos, videos and testimonies on a daily basis. Ibrahim Dahman recounted for CNN the journey that took him from the north of the Strip to the south, in the company of his wife and two children, aged seven and eleven.

Youmna El Sayed, of Al Jazeera, was the first journalist to tell the world about the Israeli response after the Hamas attacks. She decided to return to the north of the Gaza Strip, with her entire family: “If I have to die I want to do it in my home, with dignity” pic.twitter.com/XrMzBD3wRx – Tg3 (@Tg3web) October 19, 2023

As reported by AP, the presence of correspondents and collaborators in the field remains fundamental for the large international media. There is a large amount of videos and news from war zones on websites and social media, but the widespread diffusion of fake news and disinformation makes these sources much less reliable and verifying all the material present online is a very time consuming and labor intensive.