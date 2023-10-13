loading…

JAKARTA – Hezbollah is helping to escalate the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. They even boasted of immediately sending their soldiers to Israel as a form of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

For your information, Hezbollah is different from Hamas. Hamas is a group based in the Palestinian territories, while Hezbollah itself is in Lebanon.

However, both groups have the same enemy, namely Israel. Looking back, one of the goals of establishing Hezbollah was in response to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in the past.

Furthermore, the establishment of Hezbollah cannot be separated from the influence of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, a service branch of the Iranian Armed Forces. This is what often makes him indirectly called an ally of Iran.

Is Hezbollah Shiite?

Hezbollah is not officially based in Iran, but they clearly have an unusual closeness that can be proven by looking at their history. In line with this, does Hezbollah also have Shiite beliefs like the majority of the Iranian population?

Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRG). Quoting Reuters, Friday (10/13/2023), they appeared to fight against the Israeli occupation of South Lebanon at that time.

At that time, Hezbollah’s existence received a lot of support from Shia Muslims living in South Lebanon. Also supported by Iran, they began to share their ideology with Tehran’s Shia Islam not long after.

In its development, Hezbollah began to recruit soldiers who were predominantly Shia adherents in Lebanon. Over time, they began to be known as a militant group as well as a Shiite political party in Lebanon.

Despite its status as a militant group, Hezbollah also has significant power in Lebanon. Even though quite a few consider them terrorists, their influence as a group opposing Israel means they can continue to exist today.

So, based on the history of its founding and the support that accompanies it, Hezbollah is known as a Shiite Muslim group. Even though they are different from Hamas, they still have the same enemy goal, namely Israel.

Most recently, Hezbollah participated in the heated conflict between Hamas and Israel. After Operation Al-Aqsa Storm which rocked Israel, they also spread similar threats under the pretext of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

