We walk a bit along the path, or trail, it is a grassy lane surrounded by trees. While walking, Helmuth talks about the asylum. If you were a beggar, you were locked up inside the asylum. The building had 25 large rooms and each room could accommodate 40 beggars, also known as settlers. The colonists stayed here for at least a year while they worked for their money. “You had to earn at least a certain amount to pay for your stay, half of everything you earned went into a pot and the amount was kept track of,” says Helmuth. If you, as a beggar, had saved 25 guilders, the gates would open for you and you could leave again.