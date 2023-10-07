If you lived through the 80s and 90s, for example, you probably hit your television at some point if the image flickered, if the antenna signal was not working properly, or if there was a problem with the color. The problems could be several and, when you had tried all the solutions, the last thing you had left was the slap. Be careful, many times, Surprisingly, it worked.. Nobody knew why, but he did it.

Don’t do it today

Although the idea may seem curious and fun to you, don’t think that decades ago we used televisions as if they were a punching ball. The blow to the TV came suddenly, usually caused by a buildup of anger, because you were jumping between ships in Super Mario Bros. 3 just when the image failed, or because you wanted to watch your favorite team at a soccer game. The TV failures always happened at the worst moment and anger led you to it: to the “magic milk.”

But today you shouldn’t do it. The main reason is because, if you do it with a Smart TV, it is possible that you break it from the slap or fall that is sure to occur. You cannot compare today’s flat panels with CRT televisions, the traditional “tube” televisions, which had a resistance that was surprising. You could hit those without problems.

They failed much more than now

This is also true. CRT televisions often failed and gave us a lot of problems. But this actually had an explanation: we normally didn’t change them for years and years. Buying a tube TV meant having it in the family until the end of time. After all, there weren’t many reasons to change them. It was technology that was not improving with new developments as is the case now or that was not becoming outdated in technical terms. When Teletext arrived, there were many families who continued with their classic televisions without this function, because, in the end, it was not too important either.

Therefore, for the enormous number of years that we had television at home, it was logical that there were performance problems and failures. We always tried avoid taking it to technical service until there were no more options (which was normally when the picture tube burned out, because there was no longer a home fix for that without changing the part). Today we renew Smart TVs more regularly and that prevents us from having to suffer as many problems as we did in the past.

Returning to tapping, an action called “percussive maintenance,” we were wondering before if it was useful and why that might be. The truth is the method didn’t always work, but yes in a large number of cases. To understand the reason, we must remember that CRT televisions had a different internal structure, with many more pieces and these were placed in a different way. Furthermore, an internal heat level was generated that was extremely high. This could cause various problems inside the television, such as small levels of corrosion or drying out of the resins. There were also situations in which the contact of the pieces was not good or others in which they moved from their positions.

Due to all this, a blow to the television or even shaking it a little and shaking it could lead to these problems being solved. The dried resin could fall out and release the connection and, for example, the parts return to their position. It’s impossible to know what was happening in each case, but we are clear that the technique worked.

However, generally These were temporary solutions and, when that kind of thing started happening, you already knew that there would come a day when the television would not turn on again. But as long as it worked, it was a good way to get by. Today, like so many other things, it is something that has been left behind in the past along with the muscles we gained every time we had to lift a CRT TV to move it between rooms. How comfortable everything is now!