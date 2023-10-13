loading…

Hamas has been training for 2 years near the Israeli border. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas trains to carry out deadly attacks in plain sight and less than a mile from the Israeli border. They had been training for two years before they invaded Israel.

In a video released in December 2022, Hamas fighters were seen flooding into a training area, firing rockets and capturing fake prisoners as they surrounded a mock Israeli building.

CNN analysis shows that the camp was recently built and is located very close to the Erez Crossing, a pedestrian route between Gaza and Israel that Hamas fighters finally breached last weekend in a bloody attack – which killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

Another video, taken more than a year ago, shows Hamas fighters practicing taking off, landing and attacking with paragliders – an unusual method Hamas used to deadly effect in a similar attack on October 7.

A CNN investigation analyzed nearly two years of training and propaganda videos released by Hamas and its affiliates to reveal months of preparation before last week’s attacks, and found that the militants trained to carry out attacks at at least six locations in Gaza.

Two of the sites, including the barren training site shown in the December video, are more than a mile from the most heavily guarded and patrolled section of the Gaza-Israel border. Of the remaining locations: one is located in central Gaza, and the other three are at the southern tip of Gaza.

Two years of satellite imagery, also reviewed by CNN, shows no indication of Israeli military offensive action against any of the six identified locations.

Not only has there been activity in recent months at the camps, but some camps have also absorbed surrounding farmland, turning them from farms to barren areas for training in the past two years, according to satellite imagery.

In the wake of Hamas’ violent attacks – in which militants kidnapped up to 150 people, overran Israeli military bases, and destroyed towns and farms – questions have emerged about the intelligence and operational failures of Israel’s security apparatus.