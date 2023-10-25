SpaceX has launched 76 rockets so far this year, but this statement will soon become obsolete. The company led by Elon Musk plans to reach 100 launches in 2023 and wants to increase the cadence by 50% by 2024.

12 space launches a month. One every two and a half days. It is SpaceX’s goal for 2024: a total of 144 flights in one year, driven mainly by Starlink satellite launches. To put this unusual pace of launches in context, SpaceX launched 61 space missions in 2022 and only 31 in 2021.

The data is even more shocking when compared to all the launches in the world. SpaceX was founded in early 2002, a time of change in the space sector when only about 60 rockets were launched a year. 20 years later, in 2022, the sector broke all records with 180 launches: 76 from the United States, 62 from China, 21 from Russia, 5 from Europe and 16 from other countries, mainly New Zealand and India. Let’s remember the initial figure: SpaceX plans to launch 144 rockets in 2024. By itself.

80% of what is sent to space. Another way to visualize the extent to which SpaceX leads the race is based on the tons it sends into space. The American company launches into space almost 10 times more mass than its closest competitor: the entire nation of China. According to Elon MuskSpaceX has put into orbit about 80% of the mass sent to space in 2023, with China in second place with 10% and the rest of the world trailing behind with another 10%.

Light years ahead of the competition. One of the reasons SpaceX has been able to increase its launch rate so much is the recovery and reuse of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket. No other rocket company (with the exception of Blue Origin and its small suborbital rocket New Shepard) has managed to land its thrusters after one flight. Much less do it 17 times.

Originally designed to fly 10 times before an in-depth review, the Falcon 9’s boosters are now certified for 20 flights, although the record remains at 17. In addition, they take less and less time to refloat: the record is 21 days.

SpaceX stews it and eats it. Beyond the reuse of rockets, the company’s numerical superiority has to do with Starlink. The low latency Internet service is not only the most important business for the company at a strategic level, but also the one that accounts for 60% of its launches.

SpaceX has launched more than 5,300 Starlink satellites since 2018, and in 2024 it will continue the deployment of Starlink V2 Mini, a larger version with four times the bandwidth that it began launching in 2023. Only one Starship capable of launching multiple times a day, as Musk ambitions, could put SpaceX in an even more advantageous position in the industry.

