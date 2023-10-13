Made of MAXDURA 600D fabric and 100% polyester with a windproof coating, it is designed to face all weather conditions. It is equipped with a removable waterproof and breathable lining, removable thermal lining and air vents on the sleeves

October 13, 2023

The CE VALKYRIA boasts EN 17092-4:2020 level A certification, which attests to its quality and safety. Designed with a style ideal for touring and for use in all seasons, the jacket is made of a robust MAXDURA 600D fabric, ensuring strength and durability. Visibility is ensured by reflective prints, while the modularity of the three layers, including a water-resistant and breathable lining and a thermal lining, offers versatility in all weather conditions.

Safety is a priority for Befast, and the CE VALKYRY is no exception. The external seams were made with the SAFETY-SEAM-SYSTEM, designed to offer superior abrasion resistance in the event of a fall. Furthermore, the jacket is equipped with CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 1 protectors on the shoulders and elbows, with the possibility of adding further back protectors, which can be purchased separately. Comfort is guaranteed by solutions such as the adjustment of the waist volume, a double adjustment of the sleeve volume and the provision for use with glasses.

With a micrometric closure at the neck and a weight of approximately 1500g, it combines lightness and functionality, making it an ideal choice for motorcyclists looking for the best in protection and style.

Thanks to the exclusive and direct distribution by Motoappello.it, both online and in the numerous points of sale throughout Italy, Befast guarantees an excellent quality-price ratio, offering products with a high quality profile combined with excellent ease of use and a low selling price.

In summary, the Befast VALCHIRIA CE motorcycle jacket is a garment that cannot be missing from the wardrobe of every motorbike enthusiast, combining in a single product everything a motorcyclist could want: safety, comfort and style, available for everyone, in every season .

Befast Valkyria EC jacket