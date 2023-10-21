Made of Maxdura 600D fabric and 100% polyester with a windproof coating, the Valchira CE jacket was designed to face all weather conditions. For this reason the jacket is equipped with a removable waterproof and breathable lining, a removable thermal and air vents located on the sleeves, to offer correct ventilation when necessary.

Certified EN 17092-4:2020 level A, it has been created in a style that adapts to the conditions of motorbike travel in all seasons. As regards the materials used, we find the MAXDURA 600D fabric, a resistance and durability. Visibility is ensured by reflective prints, while the modularity of the three layersincluding a water-resistant, breathable lining and a thermal lining, offers versatility in all weather conditions.

The external seams were made with the system “Safety-Seam-System”, designed to offer high abrasion resistance in the event of a fall. Furthermore, the jacket is equipped with CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 1 protections on shoulders and elbowswith the possibility of adding further back protectors, which can be purchased separately.

Price: 169 euros.