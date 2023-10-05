This helmet, available in four colors – glossy white, yellow black, fluorescent red white and matt black – represents the new version of the famous Flash helmet, now with the addition of ECE 06 approval

October 5, 2023

The Befast FLASH III full-face helmet was designed to offer comfort and protection every day, both on motorbike and scooter rides, in the urban context and beyond. Thanks to the exclusive and direct distribution by Motoappello.it, both online and in the numerous points of sale throughout Italy, Befast manages to reduce a large part of the distribution costs, thus guaranteeing quality at a low selling price.

The new helmet boasts ECE22.06 approval, thus meeting the highest standards in terms of safety and quality and is perfect for both urban travel and touring, adapting to different riding needs.

The outer shell is made using thermoplastic molding, a process that guarantees resistance and durability, while maintaining a low weight of approximately 1500g +/- 50g.

Another distinctive element is the transparent external visor prepared for the addition of a Pinlock ’70 lens, thus offering always clear vision in all weather conditions.

The interiors are made of hypoallergenic microfibre fabric, and are easily removable and washable.

The helmet has been designed to be compatible with Bluetooth systems, thanks to the presence of a dedicated seat for earphones. It is also designed for use with glasses.

Befast Flash III full-face helmet