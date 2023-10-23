Second an English study Climate change is also affecting bees and their crucial role in transferring pollen between trees to help them produce healthy fruit. A team of experts from the University of Reading in a an article Published on Ecology and Evolution highlighted how steadily rising temperatures have prompted many wild bees to start emerging from their nests earlier in the year, in months that may no longer be synchronized with fruit flowering cycles as closely as before.

Analyzing more than 350,000 data points over a 40-year period covering 88 species of wild bees, the authors of the publication discovered that for every degree of increase in temperature they leave their nests on average 6.5 days earlier. While some species did not change the timing, others showed dramatic changes, varying by 10 or more days. With increasingly warm springs, bees may struggle to survive if their normal food sources are not yet available. The plants, in turn, could receive less than optimal pollination, damaging the yield and quality of the products: therefore both the bee populations and the crops they pollinate would be at risk.

“Climate change has a wide range of impacts on wild bees, including their phenology, or the timing of life history events. Climate-driven phenological changes may not only impact individuals at the species level but also threaten the vital pollination service that wild bees provide to both wild plants and cultivated crops. Despite their involvement in pollination, for most bee species, especially in Britain, little is known about phenological changes. This study uses 40 years of presence-only data for 88 wild bee species to analyze changes in emergence dates, both over time and in relation to temperature. Temperature is a key factor in this change, with an average advance of 6.5 days for every 1°C of warming.”

“For bees to pollinate a crop they must be present during the right time in the plant’s cycle. The timing of important cyclical life events, such as hibernation or migration, is known as phenology. The climate-driven phenological change that bees are experiencing in the UK is particularly worrying. If they are not present at the same time, pollination does not occur” these are the words of the researcher Chris Wyver. In addition to bees, many other animals face potential threats arising from phenological changes, ranging from the timing of flowering and breeding season, to predator-prey imbalance. In some areas, species that usually change their fur color to white to blend in with winter snow, such as snowshoe hares, face a phenological mismatch when their coloration no longer synchronizes with their surroundings , exposing them to dangers rather than camouflaging themselves.

“We know that it is not just bees but all biodiversity that responds to climate change. In addition to saying that each species has its intrinsic value, bees are truly important pollinators of plants and crops. Both wild plants and crops needed for food security depend on pollinating insects, particularly bees, so understanding how these might respond to climate change and what implications this might have for crop pollination and wildflower reproduction in the future is quite important, crucial if we are to put in place conservation management that actually works. If you lose key pollinating insects you will have an impact not only on the ecology of the system but also on the economy and food security. In addition to the simple quantitative decrease in yield, good pollination is also necessary for the quality of the product. For example, well-pollinated strawberries have a longer shelf life, apples have a higher market value because most of them are classified as first choice apples. So there is also an economic and nutritional impact because well-pollinated fruits and vegetables contain more micronutrients vital for human health and well-being,” he said. Deepa Senapathiecologist and associate professor at the University of Reading and co-author of the study.

To find out more about any changes in flowering times, Wyver and colleagues have developed FruitWatcha website where people can record the flowering stages of fruit trees they are observing, creating a valuable dataset for future studies. Over the last 3 years, FruitWatch has received almost 7,000 reports relating to apple, pear, plum and cherry trees across the UK. Users submit location, tree type and variety, if known, upload photos and submit data on flowers they see. “It’s been really interesting to see it come in, look at the blooms and look at the photos people send. We’re trying to bridge the gap: with bee data there’s great spatial coverage across Britain whereas with fruit flowering, there’s very little spatial coverage.”

