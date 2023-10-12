Beer risks having an uncertain future due to climate change. According to a new study, published in Nature Communications, Climate change threatens the cultivation of aromatic hops in Europe, which gives beer its bitter taste. European hop varieties are enjoyed and used by brewers around the world, but Rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall are reducing yields and the concentration of the compounds that give beer its refreshing acidity.

Beer has an uncertain future: this is how much hop yields have dropped in Europe due to the climate crisis

The yield of aromatic hops, which gives the classic bitter flavor to beer, has drastically dropped in Europe due to climate changes. The researchers confirmed this trend by observing five sites in the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakiawhich together with the Poland they are the main hop growers in Europe.

Yields fell between 9.5 and 19.4 percent at four sites and remained stable at a fifth when data from 1995-2018 were compared with data from 1971-1994. In the meantime, the concentration of bitter compounds, alpha acids, has decreased. Extrapolating from the data, the researchers predicted an inclusive yield decline between 4 and 18% compared to the period 1989-2019, while the concentration of alpha acids could decrease between 20 and 31% with rising temperatures and the impact of precipitation.

The researchers conclude with a consideration: with the expected increase in Drought in central and southern Europe“it will be necessary expand aroma hop area by 20% compared to the current production area to compensate for a future decline in power and yields.