Suara.com – Mahfud MD said that currently the nation’s problem is still weak law enforcement. He also invited all parties, especially young people, to work together to fix this problem.

This was conveyed by Mahfud in his speech at the declaration event for the presidential and vice presidential candidates of Ganjar Pranowo’s National Winning Team for the 2024 Presidential Election at the National Archives Building, West Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“Ladies and gentlemen, our main problem right now is weak law enforcement,” said Mahfud.

He said, if the problem of law enforcement could be resolved, then half of all the nation’s problems could be resolved.

“If in Indonesia law enforcement can be carried out well and correctly, then in my opinion, even though the 50 percent figure is a quantitative estimate, put it at half, in my opinion half of all the problems of this nation can be solved if the law is good. Then the economy will be good, infrastructure will be good. good, other lives will also be good, trade and so on,” he said.

For this reason, he said, such law enforcement only provides legal certainty upwards. According to him, in the future there must be firmness and certainty.

“At the bottom there must be legal protection and that can be done by today’s young people who want to fight together with Mas Ganjar and me. In the future, let’s do this, if you have the determination to do this then we can do it together,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, in order to achieve a Golden Indonesia 2045, the country must be able to utilize the wealth it has.

“It is said that if this is managed well, all the Indonesian people will be prosperous, for some time now. Therefore, in the future, manage it well so that we can truly deliver gold to Indonesia in 2045,” he concluded.

