Pakistan expels refugees from Afghanistan because they are often affiliated with militants who carry out suicide bomb attacks. Photo/Reuters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has ordered all Afghan asylum seekers – estimated at 1.7 million people – to leave the country by November.

Increasing attacks along the two countries’ border, which Islamabad says are carried out by Afghanistan-based groups, have raised tensions this year.

It has also fueled resentment in Islamabad, which on Tuesday announced a crackdown on “illegal” migrants.

The Taliban government is urging Pakistan to rethink its “unacceptable” actions.

Afghanistan’s rulers have repeatedly denied providing sanctuary to militants targeting Pakistan.

Last week, an explosion at a mosque in the city of Mastung, near the border with Afghanistan, killed at least 50 people during a religious celebration.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti did not appear to directly refer to the attack and others in Balochistan province when he announced the order for a crackdown on “illegal” Afghans.

The right to seek protection in a foreign country is regulated in international law. Pakistan has hosted hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees during decades of war – especially since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The UN says around 1.3 million Afghans are registered as refugees while another 880,000 have received legal status to remain.