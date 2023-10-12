Suara.com – Bali United foreign striker Privat Mbarga recently officially became a new naturalized player for the Cambodian national team. He immediately debuted with the Angkor Warriors team.

For your information, Privat Mbarga is a player who has been successful in Cambodia. In fact, he was the top scorer in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

A year later, Privat lost the title of top scorer despite scoring 21 goals that season.

However, the title of best player in the Cambodian League was won by the player who wears jersey number 37 at Bali United.

This series of achievements made the Cambodian public want Privat Mbarga to be naturalized immediately and now it has become a reality.

“Thank God for your blessings, thank you Cambodia for making this a reality. “Thank you to all parties who have supported me,” said the 31 year old player, quoted from the official Bali United website.

Private also hopes to be able to provide the best of his ability to achieve positive results for Cambodia. He will debut in the 2026 World Cup Qualification against Pakistan, Thursday (12/10/2023)

“I hope to be able to provide something good for the common good and I feel comfortable in this house and am prepared to do my best in the future,” he said.

