Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed the construction of a corruption case worth IDR 8.6 billion that ensnared Bima Mayor Muhammad Lutfi. He is said to have carried out project conditioning within the Bima City government environment with someone from his immediate family.

“Around 2019, MLI (Lutfi) together with one of his immediate family began to design projects that would be carried out by the Bima City government,” said KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri when holding a press conference at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta on Thursday (5/ 10/2023) last night.

Conditioning was carried out by requesting documents for various projects from the Public Works and Spatial Planning Service (PUPR) and the Bima City Government Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).

“The follow-up discussion was that MLI ordered several officials at the PUPR Service and BPBD of the Bima City Government to prepare various projects that had a large budget value and the preparation process was carried out at the official residence of the Mayor of Bima,” said Firli.

It was stated that the value of projects in the Bima City Government’s PUPR and BPBD Services in the 2019-2020 period reached tens of billions. In the process, Lutfi is said to have unilaterally determined the winner of the project. Even though the auction process is carried out, it is only a formality.

“And in fact the auction winners did not meet the qualifying requirements as stipulated in the provisions,” added Filri.

As a result of this conditioning, Bima is said to have received up to Rp. 8.6 billion from two projects, widening the Nungga Toloweri road and providing electricity and PJU for the Oi’Foo housing complex.

“The technique for depositing money was through bank account transfers in the names of MLI’s trusted people, including family members. It was also found that MLI received gratuities, including in the form of money from other parties, and the Investigating Team will of course continue to carry out further investigation,” said Firli.

In order to further the investigation process, Lutfi was detained by investigators for the first 20 days, starting from October 5 to October 25 2023 at the KPK Land House, Jakarta.

He was charged under Article 12 letter (i) and/or Article 12B of Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes as amended by Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 2001. 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes.