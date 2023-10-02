More details in this regard have emerged from the Netflix series ‘Beckham’, released on Wednesday 4 October. In the second episode of it, in fact, David’s wife, Victoria Adamsrevealed how what happened that night in Paris caused her husband to experience a strong state of depression, also exacerbated by the harsh media campaign against the Spice Boy that was staged after that episode.

One pub, in particular, displayed an image of Beckham outside the club, effectively exposing the player to the public ridicule of the fans: “David was absolutely destroyed, in pieces – revealed Victoria – He was depressed and seeing him like that hurt me a lot ”.

Beckham’s testimony is dramatic: “I wish there was a pill capable of erasing certain memories. I made a stupid mistake, which changed my life. Everywhere I went, I was offended. Walking down the street and seeing people look at you in a certain way , spitting at you, insulting you was terrible. I didn’t eat anymore.”

Among the few who tried to help Beckahm was his coach Sir Alex Ferguson: “I got quite emotional – added David – when he called me and said: ‘How are you, son?’ ‘Not much,’ I replied. ‘Ok, don’t worry, son,’ he told me.”

The insults also reached Victoria herself, who in those months was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Brooklyn, who would have been born in March ’99: “As horrible as it was to see Victoria insulted in the stands it was the only thing that spurred me on” concluded Beckham.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

October 2 – 4.05pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED