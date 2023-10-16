Suara.com – The general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, postponed the meeting with the general chairman of the parties in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition. The meeting was postponed because the party chairman was on duty abroad.

Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said Prabowo would continue to communicate with the general chairs of the coalition political parties. The plan is for Prabowo to hold a coalition meeting on Monday (16/10/2023).

“However, because there is a general chairman of a political party accompanying the president’s visit to China, the meeting of the general chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition party has been postponed until everyone has gathered,” said Muzani at Prabowo’s residence, Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Monday midnight.

Even so, it is still possible for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition to hold meetings through each secretary general of the coalition parties.

“Likewise, God willing, the secretary general’s meetings will be held on shorter days because all the secretary generals are in Jakarta,” said Muzani.

Muzani said that the upcoming coalition meeting would also discuss the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which granted the request so that figures with experience as regional heads could register as presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“Yes, we will discuss some of the latest national political developments, including the most recent decision of the Constitutional Court,” he said.

“All party general chairs will later be given a forum to convey their views including information they have received from all sides,” he added.

Previously, it was confirmed separately regarding whether or not there would be a meeting of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition on Monday (16/10), PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas did not answer. He only confirmed that his position was in China.

“I’m in China,” said Zulhas to Suara.com.

Don’t go far from Jakarta

The general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, asked the general chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition not to go far from Jakarta. This request follows plans for a re-meeting of the general chairmen in the near future.

It is known that the eight general chairs of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition previously held a meeting at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta on Friday (13/10) evening.

“Pak Prabowo asked the general chairmen and secretaries general of the coalition parties in these weeks not to go far from Jakarta,” said Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani at Prabowo’s residence, Friday (13/10).

Muzani conveyed the reasons behind Prabowo’s request to the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

“Because sometimes we can meet in sudden situations and conditions so he wants to get an update or convey an update,” said Muzani.