On Friday evening, the radical Palestinian group Hamas freed for the first time two of the people taken hostage last October 7 during the attack on Israel. The release of the American women Judith and Natalie Raanan was mediated by Qatar, and the small emirate on the Persian Gulf seems likely to remain central in the upcoming negotiations regarding the release of other hostages.

Qatar finds itself in the completely exceptional condition of being a fundamental ally of the United States in the Middle East, which has one of its most important military bases in the area in the country, but also of having solid relations with Hamas, built over decades of group financing.

For this reason, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani became central figures in the negotiations for the release of the hostages. US President Joe Biden publicly thanked the emir a few hours after the two US citizens were handed over to the Israeli border, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been to Doha, the capital of Qatar, several times in recent weeks. Just on Friday he appeared alongside the Qatari prime minister, saying he was “grateful for the urgency with which Qatar is pursuing this issue”.

It is not the first time that Qatar has assumed a central mediation role: it had already happened two years ago during the withdrawal operations of the US army and the evacuation of some civilians from Afghanistan. At the time, the emirate confirmed that it was the only effective intermediary for organizing diplomatic negotiations with the Taliban. This role had been built above all in the last decade, that is, since with the consent of the United States “political offices” of the Afghan Taliban and Hamas were opened in Doha. They are a sort of embassies, which mainly host important and expert figures of the two groups: today all the leaders in exile of the radical Palestinian movement are based in Doha, including one of the de facto leaders, Ismail Haniyeh.

– Read also: What is Qatar

In the case of the Taliban, this mediation already proved useful in 2016, for the release of Canadian citizen Colin Rutherford, imprisoned in Afghanistan. Robert D’Amico, then an FBI agent involved in the negotiations, said: «We don’t trust the Taliban and they don’t trust us. But we both have faith in the Qataris.”

Today, Qatar’s relations with the United States have remained virtually unchanged and the influence of the emirs on Hamas is comparable, if not superior, to that exercised on the Taliban. The Qatari government built it mainly thanks to the almost unlimited funds at its disposal, the result of the enormous deposits of natural gas, which it exports all over the world.

Since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, Qatar has been the group’s main financier, with hundreds of millions of dollars directed to Gaza every year: that money is also fundamental for Hamas’ political management of the Strip, to pay salaries to public employees, to guarantee the functioning of hospitals, schools and every public structure.

Over the last twenty years, Qatar has financed movements close to Hamas and above all to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement born in Egypt in the 1920s. The Muslim Brotherhood promoted and still promotes a model of society based on the doctrine of Islam, often interpreted from a very conservative perspective. The Muslim Brotherhood network controls foundations, political parties, mosques – in Islam there is no single central authority – and gathers consensus in a gray area that lies halfway between politics, religion and civil society.

Qatar has financed the group in various countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Libya, where, however, Islamist movements have not managed to take power in a stable way. However, Qatar’s area of ​​influence has expanded, thanks also to so-called “soft power” operations, understood as the ability to gain relevance and influence without using force or the threat of force, such as the creation in 1996 of the television channel in English Al Jazeera. Within a short time it became the most important in the region and over the years it has expanded with offices and channels also in the West and in other countries.

Faced with Qatar’s enormous economic power, the West has often been more timid in condemning the funding of movements that it largely considers terrorists. In the case of the United States, the strategic centrality of the Al Udeid military and air base must also be considered. Built in 1996 with Qatari funds, it was granted for use by the US army and government: it houses the headquarters of CENTCOM (the central command of the US army responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia), which it served as the home base for operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. The emirate’s initial $1 billion investment was surpassed after 2017, when a $1.8 billion expansion project was approved.

The importance of the base for the US army is a sort of guarantee for the Qatari emirate, which can thus maintain potentially compromising relations with Hamas and other movements, also openly showing its closeness to the radical groups: in the hours immediately following the ferocious attacks by militiamen of the Palestinian group in Israel. Qatar’s official statement was among the harshest of the Arab countries in attributing responsibility for the violence to the Israeli government and army.