The US tests an explosive blast at a Nevada nuclear test site after Russia intends to lift its ban on nuclear weapons tests. Photo/Atomic Archive

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) has carried out experiments with high explosive power (explosives) at the test site nuclear weapons of Nevada.

This was done last Wednesday, hours after Moscow expressed its intention to lift a ban on nuclear weapons tests, which Moscow said would put Russia on par with America.

Explosive test blast at Nevada nuclear test site using chemicals and radioisotopes. “To validate a new explosion prediction model that can help detect atomic explosions in other countries,” said the US Department of Energy, quoted by Bloomberg.

“This experiment advances our efforts to develop new technologies to support US nuclear nonproliferation goals,” said Corey Hinderstein, Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation at the US National Nuclear Security Administration, in a statement, as quoted by Fox News, Friday (20/10/2023 ).

“They will help reduce the global nuclear threat by improving the detection of underground nuclear explosive tests.

The test is significant because of its timing, in which members of Russia’s Lower House announced their intention to revoke ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

The draft law (RUU) from the Lower House will be submitted to the Russian Upper House or Federation Council, which will consider it next week.

Federation Council members have said they will support the bill.

The treaty, adopted in 1996, banned all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although the treaty never fully entered into force.